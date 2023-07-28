Gold, Silver Prices On July 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold futures, maturing on August 4, 2023, stood at ₹59,198 per 10 grams on the MCX, after recording a marginal hike of ₹172 and the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2023, also witnessed a rise of ₹105 and were trading at ₹73,900 per kg on the MCX.

The price of gold (24 Carat) and silver (1 Kg) on the morning of July 28 were at Rs 60,110 per 10 grams and Rs 78,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,110.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,250 and Rs 55,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,260 and Rs 60,550, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,400.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,500.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)