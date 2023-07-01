Gold, Silver Prices On July 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 1 were at Rs 54,150
per 10 grams and Rs 71,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.
Gold price today
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,150 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,070
In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,300
and Rs 54,440, respectively.
In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,220
and Rs 59,300, respectively.
Silver price today
In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,900.
In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,700.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)