 Gold, Silver Prices On July 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices On July 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 1 were at Rs 54,150 per 10 grams and Rs 71,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On July 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 1 were at Rs 54,150
per 10 grams and Rs 71,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,150 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,070

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,300
and Rs 54,440, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,220
and Rs 59,300, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,900.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,700.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 1: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
article-image

