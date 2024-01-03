 Gold, Silver Prices On January 3; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Gold prices on Wednesday in India is at Rs 5,850 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,382 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of January 3, 2024 the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 58,500 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,820 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,900 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,500 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,820.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,650 and Rs 59,150, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,970 and Rs 64,530 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,000.

