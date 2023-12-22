 Gold, Silver Prices On December 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On December 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,000 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,230.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On December 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,800 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,323 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 22, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 58,000 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,230 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 79,500 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,000 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,230.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 22: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,100 and Rs 58,600, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,380 and Rs 63,550 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 81,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, Silver Prices On December 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 22: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 22: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Opening Bell: Markets Open In Green on December 22, Sensex At 70,883.76 & Nifty Above 21,200

Opening Bell: Markets Open In Green on December 22, Sensex At 70,883.76 & Nifty Above 21,200

PMLA Court Grants Bail To Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor, Citing Ongoing Investigations & Delay In...

PMLA Court Grants Bail To Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor, Citing Ongoing Investigations & Delay In...

Rupee Falls 9 Paise To Settle At 83.27 Against US Dollar

Rupee Falls 9 Paise To Settle At 83.27 Against US Dollar