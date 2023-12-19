 Gold, Silver Prices On December 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,400 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,620.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Gold prices on Tuesday in India is at Rs 5,740 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,262 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 19, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,400 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,620 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 77,700 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,550 and Rs 57,950, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,770 and Rs 63,220 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 77,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,500.

