Gold, Silver Prices On December 14; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,665 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,180 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 14, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 56,650 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 61,800 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 75,000 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,650 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,800.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,800 and Rs 57,000, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,060 and Rs 62,400 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,000.