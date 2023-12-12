Gold, Silver Prices On December 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Tuesday in India is at Rs 5,695 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,213 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 12, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 56,950 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,130 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 75,800 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,950 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,130.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,100 and Rs 57,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,280 and Rs 62,730 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,000.