Gold, silver prices jump on April 18; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices trade higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Monday after mixed trends.

The June Gold futures on Monday was up by Rs 105 at Rs 60,339 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 74,936 per kilogram, down by Rs 75.

The price of gold and silver on April 18 was at Rs 60,180 per 10 grams and Rs 74,812 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold Prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,930 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,020.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,080, Rs 55,980, and Rs 56,490, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,170, Rs 61,070, and Rs 61,630, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,500.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 81,600.