Gold, silver prices jump on April 12; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices on Wednesday traded in green on the Multi Commodity Exchange for a second day in row.

The June Gold futures was up by Rs 343 at Rs 60,848 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 75,750 per kilogram, up by Rs 671.

June Gold futures in the last week hit its all-time high of Rs 61,181 per 10 grams on Wednesday before settling at Rs 60,954.

The price of gold and silver on April 11 was at Rs 60,505 per 10 grams and Rs 75,040 per kg respectively.

Gold prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,710 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,770.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,860, Rs 55,760, and Rs 56,310, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,920, Rs 60,820, and Rs 61,430, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,600.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,400.