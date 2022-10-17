Gold-Silver prices in India today | Agencies

Gold and silver rates rose on Monday on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) after a steep fall on Friday due to international cues and fluctuating commodity prices. Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,484 per 10 grams on MCX while Silver is trading at Rs 55,860 per kg.

The precious metals are retailing on the higher side of the domestic market.

Gold Rates

Today 22-carat gold price per gram is Rs 4,646 while the 24-carat gold price per gram is Rs 5,068. The price 100 grams of 22-carat is Rs 4,64,600, while 100 grams of 24-carat is priced at Rs 5,06,800.

In Mumbai, the rate of a 24-carat of gold was Rs 50,680 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, in Delhi it is priced at Rs 50,830, Kolkata at Rs 50,680, Bangalore at Rs 50,730, Pune at Rs 45,490 and Madurai at Rs 46,910 per 10 grams respectively.

The gold and silver rates in India depend on multiple factors like global demand and value of the rupee against the dollar. These help in determining the trends observed in the rate of precious metals.

Silver Rates

Today the silver price per gram is Rs 60.50 while 10 grams is priced at Rs 605. 1 kg silver rates at Rs 60,500.

In Mumbai, Bangalore and Madurai 10 gram silver is priced at Rs 605, while in Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai it is priced at Rs 553.