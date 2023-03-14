 Gold, silver prices hike in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai cost of 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased to Rs 52,450 and 24-carat gold to Rs 57,220.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Gold, silver prices hike in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices edge higher on Tuesday in the early trade amid strong global trends on Multi Commodity Exchange in India. Gold futures maturing on April 5 went up by 2.59 per cent to Rs 1,453. 10 grams gold on MCX at 8 am on Tuesday were at Rs 57,603. Silver futures expiring on May 5, rose to Rs 3,708 up by 5.9 per cent. 10 grams silver on March 14 at 8 am were at Rs 3,708.

On Monday, gold and silver settled at Rs 56,150 and Rs 62,890 respectively.

Gold prices

In Mumbai 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased to Rs 52,450 and 24-carat gold to Rs 57,220.

In Kolkata 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,450, and Rs 57,220, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,600, Rs 52,450, and Rs 53,250, respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 14: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 57,370, Rs 57,220, and Rs 58,090, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 66,000.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,500.

