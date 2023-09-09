Gold, Silver Prices Fall On September 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures fall on Friday after rising on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday at 11:30 pm were at Rs 58,907 down by Rs 91 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,538 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 232.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 9 was at Rs 54,850 per 10 grams and Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,840.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,000 and Rs 55,100, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,000 and Rs 60,110, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,000.

