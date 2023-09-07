Gold, Silver Prices Fall On September 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold futures continue to fall with silver futures also trading in red on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Thursday morning at 9:44 am were at Rs 59,040 down by Rs 48 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 72,304 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 168.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 7 was at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams and Rs 74,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,000 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,000.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150 and Rs 55,300, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,200 and Rs 60,330, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,700.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,500.

