 Gold, Silver Prices Fall On September 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 26 was at Rs 54,750 per 10 grams and Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices Fall On September 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures continue to fall on Tuesday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Tuesday at 11:00 am were at Rs 58,666 down by Rs 35 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,790 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 360.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,750 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,730.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,900 and Rs 55,050, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,880 and Rs 60,050, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,600.

