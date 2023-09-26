Gold, Silver Prices Fall On September 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures continue to fall on Tuesday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Tuesday at 11:00 am were at Rs 58,666 down by Rs 35 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,790 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 360.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 26 was at Rs 54,750 per 10 grams and Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,750 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,730.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,900 and Rs 55,050, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,880 and Rs 60,050, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,600.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)