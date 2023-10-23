Gold, Silver Prices Fall On October 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were trading lower on Monday on the MCX.

The Gold futures at 10:44 am IST were trading at Rs 60,537 down by Rs 199 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 72,650 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 259.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 23 was at Rs 56,350 per 10 grams and Rs 75,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,350 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,450.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,500 and Rs 56,600, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,600 and Rs 61,750, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,500.

