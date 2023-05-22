 Gold, silver prices fall on May 22; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of gold and silver on May 22 were at Rs 56,290 per 10 grams and Rs 75,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Gold, silver prices fall on May 22; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices fell on the Multi Commodity Exchange after it recovered the week's loss on Friday.

The June Gold futures on Friday saw a dip of Rs 89 at Rs 60,290 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 72,945 per kilogram, with a fall of Rs 376.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,290 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,410.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,440, Rs 56,340, and Rs 56,750, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,560, Rs 61,460, and Rs 61,950, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,000.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,600.

