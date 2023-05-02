Gold, silver prices fall on May 2; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Tuesday.

The June Gold futures on Tuesday was down by Rs 15 at Rs 59,749 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 75,158 per kilogram, down Rs 301.

The price of gold and silver on May 2 was at Rs 55,700 per 10 grams and Rs 76,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,040.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850, Rs 55,750, and Rs 56,300, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,910, Rs 60,810, and Rs 61,420, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,200.