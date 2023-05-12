Gold, silver prices fall on May 12; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Agencies

Gold and silver prices continue to fall on Friday for the third consecutive session on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Thursday was down by Rs 92 at Rs 60,800 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 73,266 per kilogram, with a fall of Rs 542.

The price of gold and silver on May 12 was at Rs 56,550 per 10 grams and Rs 75,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,130.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,650, Rs 56,600, and Rs 57,050, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,840, Rs 61,740, and Rs 62,240, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,000.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,700.