Gold, silver prices fall on May 10; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices fell on Wednesday after it gained in the last two sessions on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Wednesday was down by Rs 139 at Rs 61,280 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 77,323 per kilogram, with a fall of Rs 133.

The price of gold and silver on May 10 was at Rs 56,700 per 10 grams and Rs 78,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,850, Rs 56,750, and Rs 57,200, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,000, Rs 61,900, and Rs 62,400, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,100.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,500.