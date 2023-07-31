Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 31; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were trading lower on Monday on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Monday at 9:44 am were trading lower at Rs 59,254 down by Rs 173 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 73,866 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 193.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 31 were at Rs 55,350 per 10 grams and Rs 77,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,350 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,380.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,500 and Rs 55,650, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,530 and Rs 60,710, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,000.