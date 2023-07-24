Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold and silver futures were trading lower on Friday on the MCX.

The price of gold (24 Carat) and silver (1 Kg) on the morning of July 24 were at Rs 60,160 per 10 grams and Rs 78,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,160.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,300 and Rs 55,450, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,320 and Rs 60,490, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,500.