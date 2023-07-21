Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were trading lower on Friday on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Friday at 10:58 am were trading lower at Rs 59,528 down by Rs 24 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 75,446 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 3.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 21 were at Rs 55,400 per 10 grams and Rs 78,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 79,900.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,550 and Rs 56,700, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,590 and Rs 60,760, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,900.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,000.