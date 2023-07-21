 Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices Fall On July 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 21 were at Rs 55,400 per 10 grams and Rs 78,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were trading lower on Friday on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Friday at 10:58 am were trading lower at Rs 59,528 down by Rs 24 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 75,446 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 3.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 21 were at Rs 55,400 per 10 grams and Rs 78,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 79,900.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,550 and Rs 56,700, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 21: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,590 and Rs 60,760, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,900.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Union Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹3,236.44 Cr, Ashok Leyland Net Profit Rises...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Union Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹3,236.44 Cr, Ashok Leyland Net Profit Rises...

Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 21: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 21: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business

L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business

Infosys Shares Slide 7%; Here Is All You Need To Know

Infosys Shares Slide 7%; Here Is All You Need To Know