Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 18; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were traded higher on Tuesday after it fell in the last session on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Tuesday at 12:26 pm were at Rs 59,252 up by Rs 117 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 75,765 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 198.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 18 were at Rs 55,100 per 10 grams and Rs 78,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,100.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,130 and Rs 55,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,130 and Rs 60,550, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 81,400.

