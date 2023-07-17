Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 17; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were trading lower after rising for three consecutive days on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Thursday at 9:42 pm were at Rs 59,155 down by Rs 161 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 75,614 per kilogram with a drop of Rs 354.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 17 were at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams and Rs 77,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,000 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,000.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150 and Rs 55,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,150 and Rs 60,550, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 81,800.