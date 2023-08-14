Gold, Silver Prices Fall On August 14; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were trading lower on Monday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Monday morning at 9:58 am IST were trading low at Rs 58,890 down by Rs 16 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading flat at Rs 69,816 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 160.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 14 were at Rs 54,650 per 10 grams and Rs 73,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,620.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,7800 and Rs 55,000, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,760 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,200.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)