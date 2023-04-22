Gold, silver prices fall on Akshaya Tritiya; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices continued their fall on Saturday. The price of gold and silver on April 22 was at Rs 55,750 per 10 grams and Rs 76,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

The June Gold futures on Friday was down by Rs 58 at Rs 60,445 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 75,395 per kilogram, down by Rs 157.

Gold Prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,750 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,820.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,900, Rs 55,800, and Rs 56,050, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,970, Rs 60,870, and Rs 61,150, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,900.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,400.