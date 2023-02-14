e-Paper Get App
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is Rs 52,500 and Rs 57,230, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Gold prices fell by Rs 150 in early trade on Monday, with 10 grams of 24-karat gold trading at Rs 57,230. Silver prices also fell by Rs 500, with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 70,000.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100 to Rs 52,500, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is Rs 52,500 and Rs 57,230, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 57,380 and Rs 52,650, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 58,200 and Rs 53,350, respectively.

Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to $1,854.79 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. ET (1842 GMT), while US gold futures settled 0.6 per cent lower at $1,863.50.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $21.91 per ounce, platinum gained 1 per cent to $954.32.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 70,000.

In BengaluruHyderabad, and Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,000.

