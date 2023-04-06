Gold, silver fall on MCX; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

After hitting fresh lifetime highs on Wednesday and Tuesday, gold and silver prices fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Thursday.

The June Gold futures was at Rs 60,622 per 10 grams down by Rs 234, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 74,285 per kilogram, down by Rs 270.

June Gold futures hit its all-time high of Rs 61,181 per 10 grams on Wednesday before settling at Rs 60,954. Silver futures on the other hand hit the highest level in 32 months at Rs 74,618 per kg with a dip of Rs 38.

Gold

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,260 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,370.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,410, Rs 56,130, and Rs 56,910, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,520, Rs 61,420, and Rs 62,080, respectively.

Silver

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,090.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,700.