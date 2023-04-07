 Gold, silver continue to fall on MCX; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The June Gold futures was at Rs 60,515 per 10 grams down by 0.56 per cent, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 74,554 per kilogram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver continue to fall on MCX; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices on Friday continue with the fall from Thursday on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Friday.

June Gold futures hit its all-time high of Rs 61,181 per 10 grams on Wednesday before settling at Rs 60,954. Silver futures on the other hand hit the highest level in 32 months at Rs 74,618 per kg with a dip of Rs 38.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,800 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,870.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,950, Rs 55,850, and Rs 56,400, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,020, Rs 60,920, and Rs 61,530, respectively.

Silver

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,600.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,200.

