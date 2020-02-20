Gold rise to Rs 41,636 per 10 grams, silver up Rs 1,155 per kg

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 167 to Rs 41,636 per 10 gram on positive global cues.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on February 19, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 41,636 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 41,469. Silver prices gained Rs 1,155 to Rs 47,700 per kg from its closing on February 19.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 85, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 41,505 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,191 lots. The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 98, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 41,685 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 49 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from global markets mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices rose 0.25 per cent to USD 1,607.60 per ounce in New York.