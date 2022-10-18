Gold retains glitter to hit Rs 5,083 per gram despite global pressure, silver also shines at Rs 60,000 per kg

Gold has gone up despite pressure in global markets, even as the dollar dropped. | File Photo

Gold has traditionally been considered to be a safe investment by Indians, who also buy the precious metal on major festivals as well as weddings. As the demand for gold is expected to go up during Diwali, the government has cut import prices for precious metals among other commodities. This move has managed to keep prices of gold steady in India, while rates for silver have gone up, while they remained firm globally.



The price of 22 carat gold in India have gone up to 4,661 per gram, while the prices of 24 carat gold in the country have touched Rs 5,083 for a gram in the country. Silver on the other hand is available in markets for Rs 60 per gram, even as the metals struggle against global headwinds.



Gold prices are highest in Chennai at Rs 4,691 per gram for 22 carat and Rs 5,117 per gram for 24 carat.



It was followed by Mumbai with Rs 4,646 a gram for 22 carat and Rs 5,068 a gram for 24 carat.



The price for 22 carat gold in Delhi is also Rs 4,646 per gram, while 24 carat hit Rs 5,083 per gram.



Silver prices also witnessed a hike across cities during the festive season, as the US dollar weakened.



In Chennai and Delhi, silver is available for Rs 55,300 for a kilogram.



While in Mumbai, silver is priced at Rs 60,500 per kilo.



Gold prices may go up amid recession fears, as the precious metal has witnessed positive demand during a downturn ever since the gold standard was dropped in the 70s.