Business Gold prices up Rs 930 on firm global cues According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged Rs 930 each to Rs 35,800 per 10 gram and Rs 35,630 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital.

A 50 gram standard gold bar is displayed at the National Indian Bullion Refinery (NIBR)'s gold and silver refinery in Mumbai on November 6, 2009. The price of gold surged to a record peak of 1,095.80 dollars an ounce at the world market in trading earlier this week in the wake of the International Monetary Fund's massive sale of the precious metal to India. The IMF announced November 3 it sold 200 tonnes of gold to India's central bank over a two-week period in October for a total of 6.7 billion dollars to bolster its finances as it increases lending amid the global economic crisis. India is the world's biggest consumer of gold, importing between 700 and 800 tonnes of the metal every year or 20 percent of global demand. AFP PHOTO/ Indranil MUKHERJEE