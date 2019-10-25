Gold prices up Rs 19 at Rs 38,450 per 10 grams ahead of Dhanteras

While the nation is already soaked in Diwali fever, Dhanteras on Friday officially marked the commencement of five-day-long festival of lights. Gold prices climbed up by Rs 19 to Rs 38,450 per 10 gram in Mumbai.

According to Moneycontrol.com, a day ahead of Dhanteras on festive demand, rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 35,220 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,450 plus GST. The 18-carat quoted at Rs 28,838 plus GST in the retail market. Silver price remained unchanged at Rs 45,535 per kg from its closing on October 23. In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 38,115 and an intraday low of Rs 37,999 on MCX. For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,289 and a high of Rs 40,771.

To observe the festival of wealth, people across the country offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Kuber. And while it is generally considered special to purchase Gold, some others celebrate the day by buying new utensils among other things.

However, this year Gold rate has touched a new high, crossing Rs 38,450 mark (per 10 GM), which has led to an overall downfall in the purchase of gold and jewelry. With this, shop owners have witnessed a total of 30 per cent reduction in the sale of gold and jewelry.