Gold prices up by Rs 570 per 10 gram; rise for second consecutive day

For the second day in the row, the price of gold has gone up. According to India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA), the fine gold was priced at Rs 47,967 per 10 gram during the opening session.

Compared to the opening session of February 8, the price of fine gold today was up by Rs 578 per 10 gram. On February 8, the price of fine gold per 10 gram was Rs 47,389.

Meanwhile today, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 43, 938 per 10 gram; and 18-carat is Rs 38,370 per 10 gram, as per IBJA rates. Over the last one week, the price of gold dropped by around Rs 1,685 per 10 gram. However, it looks like it is slowly making up for the loss.

Meanwhile, the silver price has also increased. Today, the metal is priced at Rs 69,518 per kg, up by 1,165.

This rise in gold is mainly driven by the rise in gold prices in the global market. With investors expecting more stimulus by the US, the prices of yellow metal have gone up for the third day in the international market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures for April rose to Rs 48,044 (at 1.45 pm), up by 0.43 per cent. At the same time, the silver futures trade in March was up to Rs 70,230 (at 1.45 pm).