 Gold Prices Soar Amid Heightened Tension In Middle East
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Prices Soar Amid Heightened Tension In Middle East

Gold Prices Soar Amid Heightened Tension In Middle East

Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Saturday as the cost of 24 carat gold was Rs 7,785.3 per gram in the morning trade, reflecting an increase of Rs 120.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Gold Prices Soar Amid Heightened Tension In Middle East | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices continue to rise amid heightened tension in the Middle East, as the precious metal saw a definitive surge this week. The Iran-Israel conflict has kept buyers position intact even after prices were overbought.

Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Saturday as the cost of 24 carat gold was Rs 7,785.3 per gram in the morning trade, reflecting an increase of Rs 120. The cost of 22 carat gold was Rs 7,138.3 per gm, an increase of Rs 110 from Friday.

According to Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director at SKI Capital Services Ltd, in times of geopolitical instability, particularly in the Middle East, gold often serves as a safe haven, while crude oil prices react sharply to concerns over supply disruptions.

"The uncertainty fuels a flight to safety in gold and drives energy markets to speculate on potential oil shortages, making both commodities a barometer of global risk sentiment," said Wadhwa.

FPJ Shorts
Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here
Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here
Katrina Kaif Was Spotted With A Diabetes Monitor Patch; Know All About This Helpful Medical Device
Katrina Kaif Was Spotted With A Diabetes Monitor Patch; Know All About This Helpful Medical Device
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Runs & Embraces Nikki Tamboli As Contestants Reunite In Show (Video)
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Runs & Embraces Nikki Tamboli As Contestants Reunite In Show (Video)
Students Can Now Pursue Two Degrees Simultaneously At DU; How Will It Work? All You Need To Know
Students Can Now Pursue Two Degrees Simultaneously At DU; How Will It Work? All You Need To Know

Trade analysts anticipate that continued easing of interest rates will keep gold buyers interested. However, gold prices dropped by 0.2 per cent to $2,649.69 per ounce globally, as US job growth increased in September as the unemployment rate slipped to 4.1 per cent. US markets closed higher on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs data.

Read Also
'We Should Celebrate Our Culture!': Netizens Slam Magicpin's 'Oktober Fest' Promotional Post Amid...
article-image

According to analysts if geopolitical conditions turn further unfavourable over the weekend, gold prices could further accelerate. Amid the volatility in global markets, including in India, market watchers have advised investors to stay calm as the situation is likely to improve soon. Stock investors are monitoring the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The pessimism on the market is expected to continue in the near term amid rising crude prices and fund flows to cheaper markets like China.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Soar Amid Heightened Tension In Middle East

Gold Prices Soar Amid Heightened Tension In Middle East

Google For India: Google Extends Local Language Support In Gemini, Introduces Personal Loans On...

Google For India: Google Extends Local Language Support In Gemini, Introduces Personal Loans On...

'We Should Celebrate Our Culture!': Netizens Slam Magicpin's 'Oktober Fest' Promotional Post Amid...

'We Should Celebrate Our Culture!': Netizens Slam Magicpin's 'Oktober Fest' Promotional Post Amid...

BMW M4 CS Hits Indian Market with a Rs 1.89 Crore Price Tag

BMW M4 CS Hits Indian Market with a Rs 1.89 Crore Price Tag

MG Windsor EV Hits Milestone: 15,176 Bookings in Just One Day!

MG Windsor EV Hits Milestone: 15,176 Bookings in Just One Day!