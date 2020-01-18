Gold prices rises amid rupee depreciation and strong global prices

On Friday, gold prices rose to Rs 39,969 per 10 gram amid rupee depreciation and strong global prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 39,915 per 10 gram.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 18 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 39,969 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 39,809. Silver prices also rose to Rs 46,555 per kg from Rs 46,420 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999- Rs 39,969/-

995 - Rs 39,809/-

916 - Rs 36,612/-

750 - Rs 29,977/-

585 - Rs 23,382/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 94, or 0.24 per cent, at Rs 39,780 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,19,280 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery also traded higher by Rs 81, or 0.2 per cent, at Rs 39,900 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,348 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants taking positive cues from global markets mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices rose 0.31 per cent to USD 1,555.30 per ounce in New York.

(Inputs from Agencies)