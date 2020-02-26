Gold prices rise to Rs 42,808 per 10 gram amid coronavirus outbreak

The gold prices on Tuesday rose to Rs 42,808 per 10 gram on stronger rupee and selling in global market.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on February 25, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 42,808 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 42,637. On the other hand, silver price fell to Rs 48,055 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 42,808/-

995 - Rs 42,637/-

916 - Rs 39,212/-

750 - Rs 32,106/-

585 - Rs 25,043/-

In a worrying sign for the worldwide economy, the deadly coronavirus is fast spreading beyond China. As coronavirus fears gripped world economy, nn the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 840, or 1.93 per cent, to Rs 42,740 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,130 lots. The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 914, or 2.09 per cent, to Rs 42,880 per 10 gram in 273 lots. Globally, gold was trading 1.60 per cent lower at USD 1,649.80 per ounce in New York.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 18 paise to 71.80 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in domestic equity market and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,648 per ounce and USD 18.40 per ounce, respectively.

(Inputs from PTI)