Gold prices rise to Rs 42,655 per 10 grams amid coronavirus outbreak

Gold prices rose to Rs 42,655 per 10 grams on Thursday as coronavirus fears continued to grip the world economy.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on February 26, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 42,655 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 42,484. On the other hand, silver price fell to Rs 47,165 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 42,655/-

995 - Rs 42,484/-

916 - Rs 39,072/-

750 - Rs 31,991/-

585 - Rs 24,953/-

In a worrying sign for the worldwide economy, the deadly coronavirus is fast spreading beyond China. As coronavirus fears gripped world economy, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 187, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 42,601 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,522 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 213, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 42,790 per 10 gram in 95 lots. Globally, gold was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 1,645.90 per ounce in New York.

