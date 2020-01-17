Gold prices rise to Rs 39,900; silver gains Rs 310 per kg

Gold prices edged higher on January 16 as investors remained wary about unresolved tariff issues after the US and China signed agreement. Gold prices on Thursday rose to Rs 39,900 per 10 gram.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 16 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 39,900 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 39,740. Silver prices also rose by Rs 310 to Rs 46,270 per kg from Rs 46,005 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999- Rs 39,900/-

995 - Rs 39,740/-

916 - Rs 36,548/-

750 - Rs 29,925/-

585 - Rs 23,342/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 42, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 39,653 per 10 gram with a business turnover of 11,890 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery also traded higher by Rs 33, or 0.08 per cent, at Rs 39,777 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,123 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants taking positive cues from global markets mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices rose by 0.04 per cent to USD 1,554.60 per ounce in New York.

