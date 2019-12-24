Gold prices rise to Rs 38,281 amid uncertainties over US-China trade deal

On Monday, gold prices rose to Rs 38,281 on weaker rupee and uncertainties relating to the US-China trade deal.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on December 23 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 38,281 per 10 grams, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 38,128. Silver prices gained Rs 785 to 45,035 per kg from closing on December 21.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

995 - Rs 37,877/-

916 - Rs 34,835/-

750 - Rs 28,522/-

585 - Rs 22,247/-

Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 122 to Rs 38,113 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets in line with positive overseas trend. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 122, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 38,113 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,481 lots.

The yellow metal for April delivery also traded higher by Rs 108, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 38,178 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 49 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants, taking positive cues from global markets, mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices rose 0.28 per cent to USD 1,485 per ounce in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)