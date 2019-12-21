Gold prices rise to Rs 38,121 per 10 grams, silver climbs by Rs 370 amid political uncertainty in the US

Gold on Friday gained Rs 92 at Rs 38,121 per 10 grams amid political uncertainty in the US following Donald Trump's impeachment.
According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on December 21 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 38,121 per 10 grams, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs Rs 37,968. While silver prices jumped Rs 370 to Rs 44,250 per kilogram in the same period.
In the global market, gold and silver both depicted a flat trend. Gold prices rose marginally to USD 1,478 per ounce and silver at USD 17.05 per ounce.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 44, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 38,065 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,563 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery slipped Rs 55, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 38,106 per 10 gram in 59 lots. Analysts said subdued overseas cues influenced sentiment here. Globally, gold was trading 0.13 per cent lower at USD 1,482.50 an ounce in New York.
(Inputs from Agencies)
