Gold prices rise to Rs 38,121 per 10 grams, silver climbs by Rs 370 amid political uncertainty in the US

Gold on Friday gained Rs 92 at Rs 38,121 per 10 grams amid political uncertainty in the US following Donald Trump's impeachment.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on December 21 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 38,121 per 10 grams, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs Rs 37,968. While silver prices jumped Rs 370 to Rs 44,250 per kilogram in the same period.