Gold Prices Rise, Silver Stable On October 10; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File

Silver futures fall on the MCX whereas gold rises on Tuesday.

The Gold futures at 10:00 am were at Rs 57,720 up by Rs 148 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 68,817 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 277.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 10 was at Rs 53,650 per 10 grams and Rs 72,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,530.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,500 and Rs 53,650, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,350 and Rs 58,530, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 72,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 75,500.

