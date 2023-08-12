Gold Prices Rise, Silver In Red On August 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold futures were trading higher on Friday on the MCX whereas silver was lower.

The Gold futures on Friday closed higher on Rs 58,906 up by Rs 53 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading flat at Rs 69,967 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 14.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 12 were at Rs 54,550 per 10 grams and Rs 73,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,550 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,510.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700 and Rs 54,850, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,660 and Rs 59,840, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,200.

