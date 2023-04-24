 Gold prices rise, silver falls on April 24; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold prices rise, silver falls on April 24; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on April 24 was at Rs 55,7200 per 10 grams and Rs 76,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Gold prices rise, silver falls on April 24; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices rise and silver prices continue their fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Monday.

The June Gold futures on Monday was up 0.01 per cent at Rs 59,851 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 74,380 per kilogram, down by 0.37 per cent.

The price of gold and silver on April 24, was at Rs 55,7200 per 10 grams and Rs 76,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,720 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,790.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850, Rs 55,750, and Rs 56,050, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,940, Rs 60,840, and Rs 61,150, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,900.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,400.

