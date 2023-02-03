Gold prices rise and silver declines | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold price on Friday increased by Rs 120 to Rs 57,815 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 120 or 0.21 per cent at Rs 57,815 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 19,039 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 1,927.80 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures decline to Rs 69,943 per kg. Silver futures on Friday fell by Rs 261 to Rs 69,943 per kilogram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined by Rs 261 or 0.37 per cent to Rs 69,943 per kg in a business turnover of 18,069 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.38 per cent lower at USD 23.53 per ounce in New York.

With inputs from Agencies.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)