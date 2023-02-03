e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold prices rise and silver declines

Gold prices rise and silver declines

Globally, gold was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 1,927.80 per ounce in New York

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Gold prices rise and silver declines | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Gold price on Friday increased by Rs 120 to Rs 57,815 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 120 or 0.21 per cent at Rs 57,815 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 19,039 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 1,927.80 per ounce in New York.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex gains 441 points, Nifty above 17700
article-image

Silver futures decline to Rs 69,943 per kg. Silver futures on Friday fell by Rs 261 to Rs 69,943 per kilogram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined by Rs 261 or 0.37 per cent to Rs 69,943 per kg in a business turnover of 18,069 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.38 per cent lower at USD 23.53 per ounce in New York.

With inputs from Agencies.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Adani vs Hindenburg: Govt distances itself from row, says 'we have nothing to do with the matter'

Adani vs Hindenburg: Govt distances itself from row, says 'we have nothing to do with the matter'

Aditya Birla's UltraTech Cement allots 3,140 equity shares

Aditya Birla's UltraTech Cement allots 3,140 equity shares

Nirbhaya accused's lawyer files PIL against Hindenburg in Supreme Court

Nirbhaya accused's lawyer files PIL against Hindenburg in Supreme Court

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Bank of Baroda net profit jumps at Rs 4,305.66 cr; Divi's Laboratories net...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Bank of Baroda net profit jumps at Rs 4,305.66 cr; Divi's Laboratories net...

Facebook is officially an adult!

Facebook is officially an adult!