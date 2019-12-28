Gold prices rise again, while silver rates fall by Rs 200

On Friday, Gold prices rose to Rs 38,944 per 10 gram, while silver prices fell to Rs 46,320 as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on December 27 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 38,944 per 10 gram, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 38,788. Silver prices, however, fell by Rs 200 to Rs 46,320 per kg from Rs 46,520 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

995 - Rs 38,788/-

916 - Rs 35,673/-

750 - Rs 29,208/-

585 - Rs 22,782/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 52, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 38,830 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,303 lots.

The yellow metal for April delivery fell by Rs 66, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 38,925 per 10 gram in 5,140 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.07 per cent lower at USD 1,513.40 an ounce in New York.

(With inputs from Agencies)