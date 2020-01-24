Gold prices remain steady at Rs 40,023 per 10 gram, while silver rates fall

Gold prices declined by Rs 53 to Rs 40,023 per 10 gram on Thursday supported by a weaker rupee and higher global demand.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 23 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 40,023 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 39,863. Silver prices fell Rs 290 to Rs 45,820 per kg from its closing on January 22.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999- Rs 40,023/-

995 - Rs 39,863/-

916 - Rs 36,661/-

750 - Rs 30,017/-

585 - Rs 23,413/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 16, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 39,929 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,707 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants taking positive cues from global markets mostly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices rose 0.02 per cent to USD 1,577 per ounce in New York.

(Inputs from Agencies)