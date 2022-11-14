Gold prices remain steady as Indian wedding season kicks in and dollar weakens

A weakening US dollar with hopes of milder interest rate hikes and lower inflation in the US, has added shine to gold in global marketplaces. The rally for the yellow metal has also helped it hold steady in India, after it registered an 80 per cent uptick in demand during festive season. Now 24 carat gold is selling in India at Rs 5,264 per gram, while the price for 22 carat is Rs 4,826 a gram.

Gold losing its allure?

Apart from India, Chinese consumers are also driving up demand for the precious metal, even as it failed to live up to its name as a safe investment amidst inflation. This also explains why investment in gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) has been low since the beginning of the year and only reached Rs 147 crore in October.

With gold prices varying across Indian states, Mumbai and Kolkata residents can buy 22 carat gold at Rs 4,826 per gram while 24 carat is available to them at 5,264 per gram.

The yellow metal is costlier in the national capital Delhi, where 22 carat gold is available at Rs 4,837 a gram in markets, while Rs 5,277 is the rate set for 24 carat.

Chennai has the highest prices for the precious metal, with Rs 4,901 per gram for 22 carat and Rs 5,347 a gram for 24 carat gold.

Silver on the other hand held its own at Rs 61.70 per gram, mirroring gold’s strength.

Dancing to wedding tunes

With the wedding season kicking in for November, Indians are expected to splurge almost Rs 4 lakh crore on arrangements, apparel and jewellery across the country. These celebrations extended beyond the festive season will continue to add more glitter to gold at least in Indian markets, where its value is sustained by tradition.