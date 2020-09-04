Gold prices on August 4 2020: Yellow metal rises after three-day dip

Meanwhile, on MCX, October gold futures rose tp Rs 50,911 per 10 gram while silver futures advanced to Rs 67,080 per kg.

For the last three days, the prices of gold had seen a drop but today, it is back. In August for the first time, the prices of gold in India touched Rs 56,200 mark.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, gold has been rallying for some time. Due to profit booking and hopes of COVID-19 vaccine, the yellow metal prices become volatile.

For the whole last week, the gold prices were below Rs 51, 500 per 10 gram.

While gold is trading in the green, silver has witnessed a drop in prices. On September 1, silver was sold at Rs 67, 630, today the metal is sold at Rs 63, 534 per kg.