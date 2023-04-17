Gold prices jump, silver dips on April 17; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices trade higher and silver trades lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Monday after a long weekend.

The June Gold futures on Monday was up by Rs 62 at Rs 60,404 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 75,677 per kilogram, down by Rs 31.

The price of gold and silver on April 17 was at Rs 55,940 per 10 grams and Rs 78,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold Prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,940 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,090, Rs 55,990, and Rs 56,500, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,180, Rs 61,080, and Rs 61,640, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,500.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 81,600.